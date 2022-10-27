Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.62 Million Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.37% of DT Midstream worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $784,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

