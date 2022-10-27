Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Gentex worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 3.4% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 193,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Gentex by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 8.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,498,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,707,000 after buying an additional 116,339 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

