Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $385.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.67. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.61 and a 1-year high of $389.64. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.