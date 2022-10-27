Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Moderna were worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,367,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,655,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,048 shares of company stock worth $81,247,082 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $142.00 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.29.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.57.

About Moderna

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

