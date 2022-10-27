Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 8,516 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Axon Enterprise worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

AXON stock opened at $137.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.