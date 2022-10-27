Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

