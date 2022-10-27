Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of Kilroy Realty worth $15,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 207,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.24. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

