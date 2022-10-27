Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.4% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $236.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.70. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

