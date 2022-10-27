Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,893,000 after acquiring an additional 917,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $93.89 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.95.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

