Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 31,823 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,823 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $109.66 and a one year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

