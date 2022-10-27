Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 374 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCO opened at $256.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

