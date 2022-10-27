Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,022 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 666.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,896 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.76 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

