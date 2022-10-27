Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 634 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.21% of SEI Investments worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SEI Investments to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

SEIC stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

