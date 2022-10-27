Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 774,864 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 480,449 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 774,864 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353,074 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

