Reviewing Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) and Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Autoliv has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanergy Systems has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and Quanergy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 4.44% 12.94% 4.56% Quanergy Systems N/A N/A -46.81%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 0 8 7 0 2.47 Quanergy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Autoliv and Quanergy Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Autoliv presently has a consensus price target of $93.69, suggesting a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Autoliv’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Quanergy Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Quanergy Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Quanergy Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autoliv and Quanergy Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $8.23 billion 0.84 $435.00 million $4.37 18.17 Quanergy Systems N/A N/A $17.57 million N/A N/A

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Quanergy Systems.

Summary

Autoliv beats Quanergy Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Quanergy Systems

Quanergy Systems, Inc. develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications. Its products are used in various applications, such as mapping, security, smart city and smart spaces, industrial automation, and transportation applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

