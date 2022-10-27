Rothschild Robert De Sells 409 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $31,292.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,114 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,382.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

On Friday, October 21st, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,440 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $111,614.40.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Rothschild Robert De sold 400 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $31,740.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.45. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.