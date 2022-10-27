Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley cut Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Performance

BFS opened at $39.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Saul Centers by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.