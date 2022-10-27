Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE SLB opened at $52.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $53.89.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

