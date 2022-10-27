Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,883 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.