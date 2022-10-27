Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHY. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

