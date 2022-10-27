Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.55.

Shares of STX opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

