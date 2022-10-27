Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 3.4%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 11,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 396,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

