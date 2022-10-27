Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $220.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.72 and a 200-day moving average of $241.32. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

