Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.26.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $220.88 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.32. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

