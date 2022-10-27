Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Increases By 1,650.0%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the September 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Dunxin Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DXF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Dunxin Financial has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Institutional Trading of Dunxin Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

