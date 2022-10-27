Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSTK. Redburn Partners started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $127.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 37.9% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 45.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

