Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Up 14.3%

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) shares shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 117,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 103,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMT. Noble Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Metals to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Sierra Metals Stock Down 19.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$40.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

