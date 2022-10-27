Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Trading Down 2.6%

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.53 and last traded at $43.94. 1,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 500,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $24,301,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after acquiring an additional 436,243 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 1,347.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 310,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 289,427 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $10,571,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Silgan by 48.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 508,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 164,750 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.