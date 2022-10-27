Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $169.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.27. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

