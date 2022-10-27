Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

