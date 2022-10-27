SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

