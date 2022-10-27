SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $102.43 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $127.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.