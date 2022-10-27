Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 15.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after buying an additional 274,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Spire by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE SR opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

