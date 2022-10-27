Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $164.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.96.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 13.0 %

SPOT stock opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $78.50 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.51.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

