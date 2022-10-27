Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 23,113 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 97,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

