State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in State Street were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in State Street by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in State Street by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in State Street by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in State Street by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

