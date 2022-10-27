State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $72.28 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

State Street Company Profile



State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

