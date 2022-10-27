StockNews.com Downgrades Visa (NYSE:V) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on V. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.62.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $203.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $384.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average of $201.91. Visa has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

