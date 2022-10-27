Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Lowered to $164.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SUI. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.50.

NYSE SUI opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

