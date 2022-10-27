Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SY1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €106.25 ($108.42) on Wednesday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a one year high of €73.48 ($74.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €104.98.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

