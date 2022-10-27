Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.79.

NYSE:SYF opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

