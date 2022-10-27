Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $39.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,430,000 after buying an additional 2,429,076 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 380.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,237,000 after buying an additional 1,956,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $61,172,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,281,000 after buying an additional 1,635,166 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

