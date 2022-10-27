Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,880,000 after acquiring an additional 125,011 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after acquiring an additional 723,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,337,000 after acquiring an additional 477,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

