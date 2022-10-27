TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 8% Higher

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2022

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.52. 99,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,515,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,979,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 960.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,574,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,285,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,018 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,959 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,946,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,586 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

