TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 8% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.52. 99,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,515,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,979,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 960.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,574,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,285,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,018 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,959 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,946,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,586 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

