Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given New CHF 55 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TMSNY. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Temenos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from CHF 118 to CHF 58 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 46.50 to CHF 43 in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 58 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 79 to CHF 63 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Temenos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. Temenos has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $168.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Further Reading

