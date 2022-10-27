The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Buys $29,460.00 in Stock

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

First Bancorp stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 467.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in First Bancorp by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in First Bancorp by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 16,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Articles

