The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.