The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836,807 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,385,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MOS opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

