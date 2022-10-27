Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Acquires A$15,394.85 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 68,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$15,394.85 ($10,765.63).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Alexander Waislitz acquired 303,323 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$68,247.68 ($47,725.65).

On Friday, October 14th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 200,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($29,370.63).

On Monday, October 17th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 293,772 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$63,160.98 ($44,168.52).

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alexander Waislitz bought 5,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,150.00 ($804.20).

On Friday, September 16th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 250,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$58,750.00 ($41,083.92).

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alexander Waislitz bought 400,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$92,000.00 ($64,335.66).

On Monday, September 12th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,540,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$331,100.00 ($231,538.46).

On Friday, September 9th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$211,000.00 ($147,552.45).

On Tuesday, July 26th, Alexander Waislitz bought 400,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,000.00 ($67,132.87).

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

