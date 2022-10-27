Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,491 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Tiga Acquisition worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,841,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 22.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 872,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiga Acquisition Stock Performance

TINV stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Tiga Acquisition Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

